CDWP gave go-ahead to 6 projects worth Rs. 83.39bn

ISLAMABAD: December 27th,2023: The CDWP meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved 4 development projects with a cost of Rs.11.15bn & recommended 2 projects worth Rs.72.240bn to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions participated in the meeting, while Chairman/ACS (Dev) from Provincial Governments also participated in the meeting.

Projects related to Information Technology, Health, Physical Planning & Housing sectors were considered in the meeting.

Two project pertaining to Ministry of Information were presented namely “Up gradation of Transmission Network & Replacement of Optical Fiber Cable, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan(revised) worth Rs.1999 million approved by the CDWP and the second project namely “Prime Ministers Initiatives Support for IT Startups, Specialized IT Trainings and Venture Capital (revised)” worth Rs. 5000 million was also approved.

Ministry of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, presented a projected namely “Establishment of Infectious Disease Laboratory” worth Rs.8289.913 million recommended to ECNEC for approval. The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP. The project envisages establishment of state of the art R&D Laboratory to detect/analyze microorganisms. Upon completion of the project after PC-I, the NIH will have a better capability for detection of novel, exotic, emerging and re-emerging pathogens and their timely control as well as R&D facility which is an absolute necessity. Envisaged outcome of the project would broadly encompass.

Two projects of Ministry of Law & Justice were considered & approved namely “Construction of Litigants Facilitation center for Litigants and Lawyers in Sector G-10/ 1Islamabad” worth Rs.1862 million. The executing agency & source of financing of the project is Capital Development Authority (CDA). The second project presented namely “Establishment of 93-No District Courts in Mauve Area G-11/4 Islamabad (revised)» worth Rs.2232.736 million.

A project of Government of Sind was also considered namely “Competitive & Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) (revised)” worth Rs.63950.374 million & recommended to ECNEC for approval. The project is proposed to be financed by World Bank’s loan of Rs. 61116.815 million under Investment Project Financing(IPF) and Government of Sind counterpart sharing of 2833.559 million.