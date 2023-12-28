Chicken prices continue to rise in Lahore

Advertisement
Lahore – Currently, Lahore is experiencing an upswing in chicken prices. The price of broiler chicken meat has climbed by Rs22 per kilogram, reaching a new peak of Rs492 per kilogram.
Concurrently, farm eggs have witnessed a price hike, now at Rs366 per dozen.
The cost of desi chicken meat remains high, hitting a record Rs1300 per kilogram. Moreover, the market is witnessing escalated prices for Rahu fish, ranging from Rs350 to Rs700 per kilogram.
