ISLAMABAD: Expressing apprehensions about security concerns leading up to the February 8 polls, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) announced on Thursday that it would hold Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja responsible if the party’s workers face attacks during electioneering.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of JUI-F, conveyed these concerns during a press conference in Islamabad, citing the recent Bajaur blast that claimed the lives of over 40 workers. He highlighted the presence of banners in cities discouraging participation in JUI-F rallies.

While acknowledging security threats to the February 8, 2024 elections, Fazlur Rehman emphasized that cautioning against such threats does not imply opposition to elections. Having actively supported elections for more than three years, he asserted the party’s right to a secure environment.

The surge in terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, has been noted since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its truce with Islamabad.

According to data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, there were 623 militant attacks in 2023, compared to 380 in 2022.

The increase includes 29 suicide attacks in 2023, up from 15 in 2022.

Focusing on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court, Fazlur Rehman criticized the perceived interference, stating that three judges directed the CEC to appeal to the apex court for polls. He questioned the independence of the election commission, describing the situation as a “judicial martial law.”

Despite the ECP filing a petition in the apex court, which received approval to proceed with the polls without hindrance, Fazlur Rehman asserted that if any of his workers were harmed, he would hold the chief justice and chief election commissioner responsible.

Moreover, Fazlur Rehman raised concerns about the impact of unfavorable security situations and weather conditions on voter turnout. He questioned the consequences when weather conditions adversely affect the elections.

Moving on, Fazl said if political actors’ nomination papers were being snatched, it was “not right”, but noted that nothing wrong was being done to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).