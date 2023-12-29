CNG Station’s Gas Loadshedding Schedule Announced

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has declared a 48-hour shutdown of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations throughout Sindh due to a deficiency in gas supplies within the company’s infrastructure.

In an official statement released on X, SSGC stated that “all industries, including their power generation units, and all CNG stations in Sindh, including those operating on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), will undergo a 48-hour closure.” The designated period for this closure is from 8 am on December 30, 2023 (Saturday) to 8 am on January 1, 2024 (Monday).

The company clarified that the scarcity of gas supplies in SSGC’s system has resulted in reduced gas availability, causing the “depletion of line pack and low pressures in the system.”

Additionally, SSGC has issued a stern warning of stringent measures against any industry found violating this gas holiday period. Industries failing to comply will face a disconnection of gas supply for a week.

Earlier, concerns were raised by exporters about the critical shortage of natural gas, significantly impacting industrial production and causing substantial delays in export orders valued at millions of US dollars.