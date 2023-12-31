KARACHI: The caravan of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman came under attack in D I Khan on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that the Maulana has remained safe when he was fired at from two side by unknown assailants at Ziarak interchange.

The JUI-F chief was assailed when he was going to attend the Valima of his son Amjad there.

The attack comes in the backdrop of repeated security concerns raised by Fazl who, on multiple occasions, has cast doubts over the staging of polls due to the “unstable” security situation in some parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“There is no police in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Lakki Marwat. Can the polls be staged in this situation of unrest?” the senior politician wondered while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on December 5.

