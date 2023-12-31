Gilani Asserts: No government without PPP

Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, has said that no party can form a government without the People’s Party.

Yousuf Raza Gilani said in one of his statements that I think the level playing field should be for everyone; no government can be formed without the People’s Party.

He said that we will urge the Election Commission to take steps for free and fair elections.

The former Prime Minister further added that Chairman Bilawal Butto has given a stand on the rejection of nomination papers.

Earlier, Veteran politician and former Prime Minister, while complaining, said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) should not object to a level playing field owing to the fact that the PPP has never gotten a level playing field.

While talking to the media outside the accountability court, Yousuf Raza Gilani said that the people of the country will decide the upcoming elections.

During a conversion with the media, a journalist asked a question: What will he say about what is happening with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today?