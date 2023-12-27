Houthi Militia claims responsibility for Red Sea Pakistan-Bound Ship, Israel drone attacks

The country’s Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a Pakistan-bound container ship in the Red Sea on Tuesday, as well as a drone attack on Israel.

The attack on MSC Mediterranean Shipping’s ship, the United VIII, en route from King Abdullah Port in Saudi Arabia to Karachi, caused no injuries to its crew, according to the company.

According to the report, the ship notified a nearby coalition naval warship that it had come under attack and had taken evasive maneuvers.

Separately, Israel announced that its aircraft had intercepted a hostile aerial target in the Red Sea region.

In a televised address, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had targeted the vessel, which he identified as the MSC United, after the crew failed to respond to warnings.

He also claimed that the Houthis launched a military operation against Eilat and other Israeli cities, referring to Israel as “occupied Palestine.” He did not specify whether any of the targets were hit.

US fighter jets, a navy destroyer, and other assets shot down 12 Houthi drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two cruise missiles in the Red Sea, according to US Central Command. There was no ship damage and no reported injuries, according to a post on the social media platform X.

Since October, the Houthis, who control much of Yemen, including the capital, have attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea that they claim have Israeli connections or are sailing to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Authority previously reported two incidents involving missiles and drones near a vessel in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. It also stated that no injuries had been reported.

The reported incidents come just one week after the US announced a multinational maritime security initiative in the Red Sea in response to Houthi attacks on vessels in Yemen.

In response to the attacks, several shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea waterway, opting instead for the longer route around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to keep attacking Israel until Israel ends the conflict in Gaza, and have threatened to attack US warships if the militia group itself is targeted.