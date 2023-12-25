How to Check and Verify Your Vote Via SMS to 8300?

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has introduced the 8300 SMS service in collaboration with NADRA to facilitate the checking and verification of vote details. This service is now available free of charge, although users will be subject to standard SMS charges from their telecom operator.

To check and verify vote details via SMS:

1. Send your Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300.

2. Review the SMS reply from 8300 to check and verify vote details, including the electoral area.

3. If registered details are incorrect, complete the Election Commission’s form 17. (Download Here)

4. If not registered as a voter, fill out the Election Commission’s form 15 and submit it to the nearest ECP office.(Download Form)

Additionally, registered voters can verify their particulars by visiting their respective District Election Commissioner’s office, where the final electoral roll is available.

Here is a list of ECP Field Offices:



Address:

Election Commission Of Pakistan Secretariat, Election House, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad Office Telephone: (+92)(51) (9205611)

Fax: (+92)(51) (9205300) Address:

Office of PEC (Provincial Election Commissioner) Punjab, 10-Court Street, Lahore, Punjab Office Telephone: (+92)(42) (99211015) Address:

KPK Provincial Election Commissioner Office, Bungalow No. 11-A Michni Rd, Peshawar, KPK Office Telephone: 0919211036

Fax: 0919211036 Address:

Office of Provincial Election Commissioner, Pak. Secretariat, Block No. 44 – A, Shahrah-e-Iraq, Saddar, Karachi Office Telephone: 000

Fax: 000 Address:

Stewart Road, near Jinnah Road, Quetta Office Telephone: 081-9202317, 9202112 & 9203674

Fax: 081-9202317, 9202112 & 9203674

ECP Secretariat Officers Telephone Numbers (Download)

Addresses / Telephone Numbers of REC’s / DEC’s Offices

For further details and information on checking and verifying your vote, visit the ECP’s Official Website.