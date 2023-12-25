How to Clear the E-Sign Test for a Driving License in Punjab?

Punjab’s traffic police are conducting a campaign against individuals driving without licenses.

To obtain a valid driving license in Punjab, individuals need to first acquire a learner’s license.

The theory test is electronically conducted for applicant convenience.

In Punjab, the traffic police have initiated a campaign to crack down on individuals driving without licenses, with the primary goal of improving road safety and preserving lives.

To secure a valid driving license, individuals must initially obtain a learner’s license. After completing the required period, they are then eligible to undergo both the theory and practical tests.

The theoretical examination includes inquiries about traffic signs, regulations, and procedures. Practice answering questions related to traffic rules and procedures to prepare for the test. The driving license assessment is designed to verify that candidates can make accurate decisions in diverse situations.

The theoretical examination is conducted electronically for the convenience of applicants. The Lahore Traffic Police have provided a video guide for applicants, offering instructions on how to attempt and successfully pass the e-signs test. Watch the following video for more details:

How to attempt and pass e-sign Driving License Test ? — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) December 24, 2023

