How to Pass E-Sign Test for Obtaining a Driving License in Punjab

In Punjab, Lahore’s traffic police have initiated a campaign to crack down on individuals operating vehicles without valid licenses, with the primary goal of improving road safety and preserving lives.

To acquire a driving license, individuals must first obtain a learner’s license. After completing the required period, they become eligible to take the theory and practical tests to obtain a valid driving license.

How to attempt and pass e-sign Driving License Test ? pic.twitter.com/rObsG6LmJ5 — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) December 24, 2023

The theory test assesses knowledge of traffic signs, rules, and procedures. It is crucial to practice answering questions related to traffic rules and procedures to succeed in the test, ensuring candidates can make accurate decisions in various situations.

The theory test is now electronically administered for the convenience of applicants. Lahore Traffic Police has shared an instructional video to guide applicants on how to successfully attempt and pass the e-signs test. Watch the provided video for detailed insights.