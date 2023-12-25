How to Pass E-Sign Test for Obtaining a Driving License in Punjab

How to Pass E-Sign Test for Obtaining a Driving License in Punjab

Articles
Advertisement
How to Pass E-Sign Test for Obtaining a Driving License in Punjab

How to Pass E-Sign Test for Obtaining a Driving License in Punjab

Advertisement

In Punjab, Lahore’s traffic police have initiated a campaign to crack down on individuals operating vehicles without valid licenses, with the primary goal of improving road safety and preserving lives.

To acquire a driving license, individuals must first obtain a learner’s license. After completing the required period, they become eligible to take the theory and practical tests to obtain a valid driving license.

Advertisement

The theory test assesses knowledge of traffic signs, rules, and procedures. It is crucial to practice answering questions related to traffic rules and procedures to succeed in the test, ensuring candidates can make accurate decisions in various situations.

The theory test is now electronically administered for the convenience of applicants. Lahore Traffic Police has shared an instructional video to guide applicants on how to successfully attempt and pass the e-signs test. Watch the provided video for detailed insights.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story