IHC halts cipher trial till Jan 11

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued stay orders, putting a halt to the trial proceedings involving ciphers.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, presiding over the case, suspended the proceedings until January 11 in response to a petition challenging the in-camera trial.

The defense argued before the court that contrary to a mere complaint, an FIR had been registered, leading to the initiation of court proceedings. The court, in turn, served notice to the federation in response to the appeal against the indictment.

Upon the defense’s request, Justice Miangul Aurangzeb questioned the shift to an in-camera trial when the court had initially ordered an open trial. The court emphasized the need for the submission of essential trial documents in the next hearing.

Justice Aurangzeb expressed concern about the lack of openness in the trial, stating that an open trial does not merely entail summoning specific individuals. The court challenged the reasons provided for conducting an in-camera trial, emphasizing that the previous order had allowed media presence for anyone interested in attending.

The Attorney General informed the court that media access had been granted, but Justice Miangul insisted on a formal order rather than an informal arrangement.

The court raised questions about the possibility of cross-examination occurring in the presence of the media.

The Attorney General clarified that the three individuals subjected to cross-examination were associated with the code and decode of ciphers. The court stressed the importance of understanding the concept of an open trial, highlighting that a strong case could falter if not managed properly.

Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that the plea against the in-camera trial was non-maintainable, pledging assistance to the court on the matter.

The Attorney General assured the court that only four witnesses would undergo in-camera cross-examination, specifically related to the Foreign Office’s cipher security.

The bench adjourned further hearings on the plea against the in-camera trial until January 11.