Interim government likely to maintain stable petrol prices

The interim federal government is anticipated to maintain stable petrol prices in Pakistan for the forthcoming fortnight, commencing on January 1, 2024.

This projection is based on the consistent exchange rate showing only marginal improvements and international oil prices remaining relatively unchanged, lacking a substantial decrease that would necessitate revising petroleum product prices.

Though some reports suggest a potential reduction in petrol prices by up to Rs. 2.00 per litre, the official announcement of the new petrol prices in Pakistan is scheduled for December 31, 2023, just before the start of the new year.

In the recent fortnightly review, the interim federal government implemented significant reductions, lowering petrol prices by Rs. 14.00 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs. 13.50 per litre. Consequently, the adjusted prices for both commodities stood at Rs. 267.34 and Rs. 276.21, respectively.

Petrol prices in Pakistan

Current petrol prices in Pakistan are as follows:

Petrol: PKR 267.34

High-Speed Diesel (HSD): PKR 276.21

Kerosene Oil: PKR 191.02

Light Diesel Oil (LDO): PKR 164.64

