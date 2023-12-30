Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Interim government likely to maintain stable petrol prices

Interim government likely to maintain stable petrol prices

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

The interim federal government is anticipated to maintain stable petrol prices in Pakistan for the forthcoming fortnight, commencing on January 1, 2024.

This projection is based on the consistent exchange rate showing only marginal improvements and international oil prices remaining relatively unchanged, lacking a substantial decrease that would necessitate revising petroleum product prices.

Though some reports suggest a potential reduction in petrol prices by up to Rs. 2.00 per litre, the official announcement of the new petrol prices in Pakistan is scheduled for December 31, 2023, just before the start of the new year.

In the recent fortnightly review, the interim federal government implemented significant reductions, lowering petrol prices by Rs. 14.00 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs. 13.50 per litre. Consequently, the adjusted prices for both commodities stood at Rs. 267.34 and Rs. 276.21, respectively.

Petrol prices in Pakistan

Advertisement

Current petrol prices in Pakistan are as follows:

  • Petrol: PKR 267.34
  • High-Speed Diesel (HSD): PKR 276.21
  • Kerosene Oil: PKR 191.02
  • Light Diesel Oil (LDO): PKR 164.64
    • Advertisement

Also Read

Punjab schools winter vacations begin January 1st?
Punjab schools winter vacations begin January 1st?

The caretaker Punjab government has declared winter vacations for non-formal schools in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story