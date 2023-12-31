Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

As the capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad stands at the crossroads of modernity and natural beauty. Today, we delve into the current weather conditions and forecasts, uncovering a blend of hazy sunshine and cool breezes that define the atmosphere in this dynamic city.

Current Conditions:

The temperature in Islamabad is a comfortable 20°C, with a RealFeel® of 22°C. A gentle west-southwest breeze at 5 km/h adds a subtle touch to the air. However, the air quality is reported as “Very Unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 169. Sensitive groups are advised to avoid outdoor activities due to immediate health effects, while healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation.

Air Quality Details:

The current air quality in Islamabad is influenced by very high levels of dust and dander, leading to increased sinus pressure. While outdoor activities like running and lawn mowing are considered fair, it is crucial for all individuals, especially those sensitive to outdoor pests, to exercise caution.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

The weather forecast for the remainder of the day predicts a high of 20°C, with a RealFeel® of 22°C. The city is enveloped in hazy sunshine, creating a unique ambiance. As the day transitions into night, Islamabad can expect a hazy night with a low of 6°C and a RealFeel® of 7°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Islamabad anticipates a day with a high of 20°C and a low of 5°C. The RealFeel® temperature is expected to reach 21°C, maintaining the hazy atmosphere that characterizes the city’s weather.