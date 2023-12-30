Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, is renowned for its scenic beauty and diverse weather patterns. As we delve into the current weather conditions in Islamabad, it becomes evident that the city is facing unique challenges, from temperature fluctuations to air quality concerns.

Current Temperature and RealFeel®:

Islamabad is experiencing a cool 13°C, with a RealFeel® of 15°. The RealFeel Shade™ temperature, at 14°, provides a comprehensive understanding of the weather’s impact on perception. Despite a gentle northerly breeze at 1 km/h and negligible gusts, the city is shrouded in mostly cloudy skies.

Air Quality:

Regrettably, the air quality in Islamabad is currently labeled as “Very Unhealthy,” with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 205. Sensitive groups are advised to avoid outdoor activities immediately, while even healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. The recommendation is to consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Current Pollutants and Health Effects:

Extreme levels of dust and dander contribute to the compromised air quality in Islamabad, leading to sinus pressure. Outdoor activities such as fishing are impacted, with poor conditions reported. However, air travel conditions remain ideal, and precautions should be taken due to very high outdoor pest levels.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Looking ahead, the forecast for the day anticipates a maximum temperature of 20°C, with a RealFeel® of 19°. The day is expected to witness clearing, although it won’t be as warm as some may prefer. As night falls, temperatures are predicted to drop to 5°C, with a RealFeel® of 7° under hazy conditions.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

For those planning ahead, tomorrow brings a high of 21°C and a low of 6°C, with a RealFeel® temperature of 21°. The day is expected to be hazy, presenting a continuation of the weather pattern experienced today.