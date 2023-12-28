Islamabad, Rawalpindi latest weather update

Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, is currently experiencing a weather pattern that reflects its unique charm. Let’s delve into the current weather conditions in Islamabad and explore what the forecasts hold for the upcoming days.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Islamabad is currently blessed with a mild temperature of 19°C, with a RealFeel® of 21°, under hazy sunshine. The air quality, however, is marked as “Unhealthy” with an AQI of 115. The wind is gently blowing from the east at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 5 km/h.

Air Quality Concerns:

While the AQI suggests unhealthy conditions, the immediate health effects are primarily felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure, urging a limit on outdoor activities. Dust and dander levels are high, contributing to sinus pressure, while outdoor pests are at a very high level.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

The day’s forecast for Islamabad indicates a high of 22°C with a RealFeel® of 23°, maintaining the hazy sun that characterizes the current weather pattern. As night descends, temperatures are expected to drop to 6°C with clear skies.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

On December 29, Islamabad is expected to experience hazy sun with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 8°C. The RealFeel® temperature is forecasted to be 22°, offering residents a day filled with the gentle warmth of the winter sun.

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Rawalpindi, with its rich history and cultural heritage, is currently under the gentle embrace of a weather pattern that demands attention. Let’s explore the current weather conditions in Rawalpindi and what the forecasts hold for the days ahead.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Rawalpindi is currently experiencing a mild temperature of 20°C, with a RealFeel® of 22°, under hazy sunshine. The air quality, however, is marked as “Unhealthy” with an AQI of 112. The wind is gently blowing from the southeast at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 5 km/h.

Air Quality Concerns:

While the AQI suggests unhealthy conditions, the immediate health effects are primarily felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure, emphasizing the need to limit outdoor activities. Dust and dander levels are high, contributing to sinus pressure, while outdoor pests are at a very high level.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

The day’s forecast for Rawalpindi hints at a high of 22°C with a RealFeel® of 22°, maintaining the hazy sun that characterizes the current weather pattern. As night falls, temperatures are expected to drop to 6°C with clear skies.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

On December 29, Rawalpindi is expected to continue experiencing hazy sun, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 7°C. The RealFeel® temperature is forecasted to be 21°, offering residents a day filled with the gentle warmth of the winter sun.