Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, boasts a unique blend of modernity and natural beauty. let’s explore the current atmospheric canvas and peer into the forecast for the coming days.

Current Weather Overview:

Temperature: The current temperature in Islamabad stands at a pleasant 19°C, with a RealFeel® of 21°. In shaded areas, the RealFeel Shade™ dips to a comfortable 17°.

Air Quality: The air quality is marked as "Unhealthy," with an AQI of 131. Sensitive groups may experience immediate health effects, while healthy individuals could face difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged outdoor exposure.

Details on Air Quality:

Pollutants: Current pollutants suggest a high concentration of dust and dander in the air.

Health Advisory: Sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activities immediately. Even healthy individuals are urged to exercise caution, considering potential respiratory discomfort.

Wind and Outdoor Activities:

Wind: A gentle breeze from the east at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 5 km/h, adds a subtle touch to the weather.

Outdoor Activities: While running and lawn mowing are considered good, precautions are advisable due to the presence of very high outdoor pests.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Daytime: Expect a high of 22°C with a RealFeel® of 22°. The day will be sunny but not as warm as usual, offering a comfortable atmosphere.

Nighttime: The temperature is predicted to drop to 7°C with a RealFeel® of 8°, promising a clear and cool night.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

Temperature: Tomorrow's forecast foresees a high of 22°C with a RealFeel® of 23°, featuring sunny and beautiful weather.

Tomorrow’s forecast foresees a high of 22°C with a RealFeel® of 23°, featuring sunny and beautiful weather. Weather: Anticipate a day filled with sunshine, providing a picturesque setting for various outdoor activities.

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Rawalpindi, the twin city to Islamabad, is a vibrant urban center with a rich cultural heritage. As of the latest weather update at 12:57 PM, let’s delve into the current atmospheric canvas and peek into the forecast for the coming days.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Temperature: The current temperature in Rawalpindi is a mild 18°C, with a RealFeel® of 21°. The shaded areas offer a similar RealFeel Shade™ of 18°.

Air Quality: The air quality is categorized as "Unhealthy," with an AQI of 130. Immediate health effects may be felt by sensitive groups, and even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged outdoor exposure.

Details on Air Quality:

Pollutants: The current pollutants indicate a high concentration of dust and dander in the air.

The current pollutants indicate a high concentration of dust and dander in the air. Health Advisory: Sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activities immediately, and even healthy individuals should exercise caution to minimize potential respiratory discomfort.

Wind and Outdoor Activities:

Wind: A gentle breeze from the east at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 5 km/h, adds a subtle touch to the weather.

Outdoor Activities: Running and lawn mowing are considered good, while precautions are advisable due to the presence of very high outdoor pests.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Daytime: Expect a high of 21°C with a RealFeel® of 21°. The day will be sunny but not as warm as usual, providing a comfortable outdoor environment.

Nighttime: The temperature is projected to drop to 6°C with a RealFeel® of 7°, offering a clear and cool night.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

Temperature: Tomorrow’s forecast foresees a high of 21°C with a RealFeel® of 22°, featuring nice weather with plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow’s forecast foresees a high of 21°C with a RealFeel® of 22°, featuring nice weather with plenty of sunshine. Weather: Anticipate a day filled with radiant sunshine, creating an ideal setting for various outdoor activities.