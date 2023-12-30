Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today

Karachi, the bustling metropolis on the Arabian Sea, is known for its vibrant culture and dynamic weather. As we explore the current weather conditions in Karachi, it’s evident that the city is basking in the warmth of the sun while facing challenges associated with air quality.

Current Temperature and RealFeel®:

Karachi is experiencing a comfortable 25°C, with a RealFeel® matching the temperature at 25°. The RealFeel Shade™ temperature, at 23°, indicates the pleasant perception of the weather. A brisk north-northeasterly wind at 22 km/h, with gusts up to 22 km/h, accompanies the sunny conditions.

Air Quality:

Despite the sunny weather, Karachi is grappling with “Very Unhealthy” air quality, marked by an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 155. Sensitive groups are advised to avoid outdoor activities, and even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. The recommendation is to consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Current Pollutants and Health Effects:

Very high levels of dust and dander contribute to the compromised air quality in Karachi, leading to elevated sinus pressure. While running outdoors is considered fair, caution is advised. However, conditions for composting are good, and air travel remains ideal. Extreme caution is recommended due to the presence of outdoor pests.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Looking ahead, the forecast for the day predicts a high of 28°C, with a RealFeel® of 28°. Karachi is expected to continue basking in sunny and pleasant conditions. As night falls, temperatures are forecasted to drop to 13°C, with a RealFeel® of 12° under clear skies.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

For those planning ahead, tomorrow promises a continuation of the sunny and pleasant weather, with a high of 28°C and a low of 13°C. The RealFeel® temperature is expected to mirror the actual temperature, offering residents and visitors an enjoyable day in the city.

Hyderabad, Sindh

Hyderabad, a city steeped in history and culture, is no stranger to diverse weather patterns. As we delve into the current weather conditions in Hyderabad, it becomes evident that the city is bathed in sunshine while grappling with challenges related to air quality.

Current Temperature and RealFeel®:

Hyderabad is experiencing a moderate 20°C, with a RealFeel® that aligns with the actual temperature at 20°. The RealFeel Shade™ temperature, at 18°, provides insights into the perceived warmth of the weather. A brisk north-northeasterly wind at 20 km/h, with gusts reaching 37 km/h, accompanies the sunny conditions.

Air Quality:

Despite the abundance of sunshine, Hyderabad is facing “Very Unhealthy” air quality, marked by an elevated Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 219. Sensitive groups are strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities, and even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. Staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities is recommended.

Current Pollutants and Health Effects:

Extreme levels of dust and dander contribute to the compromised air quality in Hyderabad, leading to heightened sinus pressure. Fishing conditions are reported as poor, while composting conditions are considered fair. Air travel remains ideal, but outdoor pests are at a very high level, necessitating caution.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Looking ahead, the forecast for the day predicts a high of 25°C, with a RealFeel® of 25°. Hyderabad is expected to continue basking in sunny conditions, albeit not as warm as some may anticipate. As night falls, temperatures are forecasted to drop to 13°C, with a RealFeel® of 12° under clear skies.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

For those planning ahead, tomorrow promises plenty of sunshine, with a high of 25°C and a low of 12°C. The RealFeel® temperature is expected to match the actual temperature, offering residents and visitors a day filled with warmth and sunshine.