Karachi, Hyderabad weather latest update today

Karachi, a bustling metropolis known for its vibrant culture and economic significance, experiences a diverse range of weather conditions. let’s explore the current weather scenario and peek into the forecast for the coming days.

Current Weather Overview:

Details on Air Quality:

Health Advisory: Sensitive groups are urged to avoid outdoor activities immediately due to the immediate health effects. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. Consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor plans.

Wind and Outdoor Activities:

Outdoor Activities: While composting is considered good, fair conditions are expected for fishing. However, extreme caution is advised due to the presence of outdoor pests.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Nighttime: The temperature is projected to drop to 15°C with a RealFeel® of 14°, offering a clear and relatively cool night.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

Weather: Anticipate a day with a mix of sun and haze, creating a unique ambiance for outdoor activities.

Hyderabad, Sindh

Hyderabad boasts a rich cultural heritage and a climate that adds to its allure. As of the latest update at 12:15 PM, let’s delve into the present weather landscape and explore the forecast for the days ahead.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Air Quality: The air quality is labeled as "Unhealthy," with an AQI of 145. Sensitive groups may experience immediate health effects, while healthy individuals could face difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.

Details on Air Quality:

Health Advisory: Sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activities immediately, and even healthy individuals should be cautious, considering potential respiratory discomfort.

Wind and Outdoor Activities:

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

Weather: Anticipate a day with a mix of hazy sunshine, creating an ambient environment for various outdoor activities.