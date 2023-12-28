Karachi, Hyderabad weather update today

Karachi, the bustling metropolis by the Arabian Sea, is currently under the influence of a weather pattern that demands attention. Let’s explore the current weather conditions in Karachi and what the forecasts hold for the upcoming days.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Karachi is experiencing a relatively warm temperature of 27°C, with a RealFeel® of 28°, providing a sunny and vibrant atmosphere. However, the air quality poses a significant concern, marked as “Very Unhealthy” with an AQI of 158. The wind is blowing from the ENE at 13 km/h, offering a gentle breeze against the backdrop of a sunny day.

Air Quality Concerns:

With the AQI indicating very unhealthy conditions, immediate health effects are expected for sensitive groups, prompting them to avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, emphasizing the need to stay indoors and reschedule outdoor plans. Dust and dander levels are high, contributing to sinus pressure, while outdoor pests are at an extreme level.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

The day’s forecast for Karachi suggests a high of 29°C with a RealFeel® of 29°. Clouds are expected to give way to some sun, creating a dynamic atmosphere. As night approaches, temperatures are anticipated to drop to 13°C with clear skies.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

On December 29, Karachi is expected to experience a hazy sun, with temperatures ranging from 29°C to 14°C. The RealFeel® temperature is forecasted to be 29°, maintaining the warm and hazy conditions that characterize the current weather pattern.

Hyderabad, Sindh

As the noon sun shines over the historical city of Hyderabad, a blend of warmth and concern fills the air. Let’s explore the current weather conditions in Hyderabad as of 12:32 PM on December 28 and understand what the forecasts hold for the days to come.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Hyderabad is experiencing a comfortable temperature of 23°C, with a RealFeel® of 25° under sunny skies. However, the air quality raises a significant alarm, marked as “Very Unhealthy” with an AQI of 193. The wind is blowing gently from the NNW at 7 km/h, with gusts reaching 8 km/h.

Air Quality Concerns:

With the AQI indicating very unhealthy conditions, immediate health effects are expected for sensitive groups, prompting them to avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, underlining the importance of staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor plans. Dust and dander levels are extreme, contributing to sinus pressure, while outdoor pests are at a very high level.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

The day’s forecast for Hyderabad suggests a high of 27°C with a RealFeel® of 26°. Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day, bringing a dynamic mix of warmth and changing skies. As night falls, temperatures are anticipated to drop to 14°C with partly cloudy conditions.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

On December 29, Hyderabad is expected to experience brilliant sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 27°C to 14°C. The RealFeel® temperature is forecasted to be 27°, promising a day filled with radiant sunshine.