Karachi, Sindh today weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) anticipates mainly dry weather in Karachi, Hyderabad, and most parts of Sindh over the next few days. Continental air prevailing across the country suggests these conditions, leading to expectations of dry weather in Karachi and Hyderabad during Tuesday evening and night and the subsequent two days.

Fog or smog is forecasted in various cities, including Jacobabad, Mohenjo-Daro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, and Padidan, during the morning and night hours. Moderate to dense fog may affect vehicular movement on both inter and intra-city roads in upper Sindh.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature is projected to range between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday. In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature is expected to be between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius during the same period.

The past 24 hours saw dry weather prevailing across Sindh, with Mohenjo-Daro experiencing the coldest temperatures at 05 degrees Celsius. In Karachi, the minimum temperature recorded was 13 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 57% in the morning.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a morning relative humidity of 83%. Stay tuned for further weather updates in the region.

