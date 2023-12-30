Lahore, Faisalabad Latest weather update today

Lahore, Faisalabad Latest weather update today

Articles
Advertisement
Lahore, Faisalabad Latest weather update today

Lahore, Faisalabad Latest weather update today

Advertisement

Lahore, known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant atmosphere, is currently experiencing weather conditions that warrant attention, not only for outdoor activities but also for health considerations. The temperature stands at 10°C with a RealFeel® of 12°. Let’s delve into the details of the current weather, air quality, and forecasts for Lahore.

Current Weather:

  • Temperature: 10°C
  • RealFeel®: 12°
    • Advertisement
  • Air Quality Index (AQI): 315 (Dangerous)
  • Wind: N 0 km/h
  • Cloudy

Air Quality Warning:

The air quality in Lahore is classified as “Dangerous” with an AQI of 315. This level of pollution poses serious health risks, and it is advisable to avoid outdoor activities as even short exposure can lead to severe health effects.

Advertisement

Health & Activities Advisory:

  • Dust & Dander: Extreme
  • Sinus Pressure: Extreme
  • Fishing: Poor
  • Lawn Mowing: Poor
    • Advertisement
  • Air Travel: Ideal
  • Indoor Pests: High

It is crucial to stay informed about these health advisories and take necessary precautions to minimize exposure to pollutants.

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/30):

    Advertisement
  • High: 15°C, RealFeel® 16°
  • Weather: Cooler; cloudy, then clearing

Tonight’s Weather Forecast (12/30):

  • Low: 6°C, RealFeel® 8°
    • Advertisement
  • Weather: Increasing cloudiness

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (12/31):

  • High/Low: 17°/6°, RealFeel® 19°
  • Weather: Clouds giving way to some sun
    • Advertisement

Faisalabad, Punjab

As Faisalabad finds itself in the embrace of changing weather patterns, understanding the current conditions becomes crucial for residents and visitors alike. At 11:11 AM, the temperature stands at a moderate 13°C, with a RealFeel® of 15°. Let’s explore the current weather, air quality, and forecasts for Faisalabad.

Current Weather:

  • Temperature: 13°C
    • Advertisement
  • RealFeel®: 15°
  • Air Quality Index (AQI): 305 (Dangerous)
  • Wind: N 1 km/h
  • Cloudy

Air Quality Warning: The air quality in Faisalabad is deemed “Dangerous” with an AQI of 305. This indicates a significant health risk, urging everyone to avoid outdoor activities, even for short durations.

Advertisement

Health & Activities Advisory:

  • Dust & Dander: Extreme
  • Sinus Pressure: Extreme
  • Fishing: Poor
  • Composting: Fair
    • Advertisement
  • Air Travel: Ideal
  • Indoor Pests: High

Be mindful of health advisories, especially concerning extreme conditions for dust and dander exposure.

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/30):

    Advertisement
  • High: 19°C, RealFeel® 21°
  • Weather: Clouds giving way to some sun

Tonight’s Weather Forecast (12/30):

  • Low: 9°C, RealFeel® 10°
    • Advertisement
  • Weather: Hazy

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (12/31):

  • High/Low: 21°/8°, RealFeel® 22°
  • Weather: Partly sunny
    • Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story