Lahore, Faisalabad Latest weather update today

Lahore, known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant atmosphere, is currently experiencing weather conditions that warrant attention, not only for outdoor activities but also for health considerations. The temperature stands at 10°C with a RealFeel® of 12°. Let’s delve into the details of the current weather, air quality, and forecasts for Lahore.

Current Weather:

Temperature: 10°C

RealFeel®: 12°

Air Quality Index (AQI): 315 (Dangerous)

Wind: N 0 km/h

Cloudy

Air Quality Warning:

The air quality in Lahore is classified as “Dangerous” with an AQI of 315. This level of pollution poses serious health risks, and it is advisable to avoid outdoor activities as even short exposure can lead to severe health effects.

Health & Activities Advisory:

Dust & Dander: Extreme

Extreme Sinus Pressure: Extreme

Extreme Fishing: Poor

Poor Lawn Mowing: Poor

Lawn Mowing: Poor

Ideal Indoor Pests: High

It is crucial to stay informed about these health advisories and take necessary precautions to minimize exposure to pollutants.

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/30):

High: 15°C, RealFeel® 16°

15°C, RealFeel® 16° Weather: Cooler; cloudy, then clearing

Tonight’s Weather Forecast (12/30):

Low: 6°C, RealFeel® 8°

6°C, RealFeel® 8°

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (12/31):

High/Low: 17°/6°, RealFeel® 19°

17°/6°, RealFeel® 19° Weather: Clouds giving way to some sun

Faisalabad, Punjab

As Faisalabad finds itself in the embrace of changing weather patterns, understanding the current conditions becomes crucial for residents and visitors alike. At 11:11 AM, the temperature stands at a moderate 13°C, with a RealFeel® of 15°. Let’s explore the current weather, air quality, and forecasts for Faisalabad.

Current Weather:

Temperature: 13°C

13°C

15° Air Quality Index (AQI): 305 (Dangerous)

305 (Dangerous) Wind: N 1 km/h

N 1 km/h Cloudy

Air Quality Warning: The air quality in Faisalabad is deemed “Dangerous” with an AQI of 305. This indicates a significant health risk, urging everyone to avoid outdoor activities, even for short durations.

Health & Activities Advisory:

Dust & Dander: Extreme

Extreme Sinus Pressure: Extreme

Extreme Fishing: Poor

Poor Composting: Fair

Fair

Ideal Indoor Pests: High

Be mindful of health advisories, especially concerning extreme conditions for dust and dander exposure.

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/30):

19°C, RealFeel® 21°

19°C, RealFeel® 21° Weather: Clouds giving way to some sun

Tonight’s Weather Forecast (12/30):

Low: 9°C, RealFeel® 10°

9°C, RealFeel® 10°

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (12/31):

High/Low: 21°/8°, RealFeel® 22°

21°/8°, RealFeel® 22° Weather: Partly sunny