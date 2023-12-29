lslamabad, Rawalpindi Latest Weather Update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts predominantly cold and dry weather across most of Pakistan for the next two days. A continental air mass is present over the majority of the country. A shallow westerly wave is anticipated to enter western regions tonight. Consequently, Friday evening and night and the subsequent two days are expected to experience mainly cold and dry conditions. Islamabad is likely to have cold and partly cloudy weather, while freezing and partly cloudy conditions are expected in the upper parts and northern Balochistan.

Fog and smog will persist in the plains of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

Punjab Fog Update

Dense fog or smog is expected to endure in several areas, including Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Mangla, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and their surroundings during both morning and night hours. Additionally, there may be frost in certain locations in Kashmir and the Pothohar region during the morning.

In Islamabad, the expected minimum temperature ranges from 0–03 °C on both Saturday and Sunday. Rawalpindi is likely to experience a minimum temperature of 04–06 °C on Saturday and 05–07 °C on Sunday. Moreover, cold and dry weather was observed in most parts of Pakistan in the past 24 hours.

Rawalpindi, Punjab

Rawalpindi, with its rich history and cultural heritage, is currently under the gentle embrace of a weather pattern that demands attention. Let’s explore the current weather conditions in Rawalpindi and what the forecasts hold for the days ahead.

Motorways and National Highways Fog update

Extensive fog led to the closure of sections of several motorways, including Peshawar-Swabi, Swabi-Islamabad, Islamabad-Kallar Kahar, Kallar Kahar-Pindi Bhattian, Pindi Bhattian-Lahore, Lahore-Abdul Hakim, Sialkot-Lahore, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Faisalabad-Multan, and Multan-Sukkur.

The closure of Lahore Ring Road was necessitated by fog, impacting normal traffic flow on the National Highway as well. Additionally, the reduced visibility affected the schedules of both international and domestic flights, as well as passenger trains.

Leh maintained its status as the coldest place in the country, with the temperature plummeting to 10 degrees Celsius below freezing.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C, with an evening relative humidity of 92%. In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C, with an evening relative humidity of 78%.