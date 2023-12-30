Advertisement
Edition: English
Met Office issues next 24-hour weather updates

Articles
Met Office issues next 24-hour weather updates

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts dry and cold weather nationwide for the next 24 hours.

Extreme cold prevails in the northern regions and northern Balochistan, with temperatures dropping below zero. Leh recorded the lowest temperature at minus 10°C, followed by Skardu at minus 9°C, and Gilgit, Gopis, Kalam, Astor, and Hunza ranging from minus 3°C to minus 5°C.

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience partly cloudy conditions, while fog and smog will persist in many parts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The PMD’s advisory underscores the need for residents to brace for chilly conditions and potential visibility issues in affected regions.

