NADRA B-Form Registration Certificate Fee Update January 2024

Hajj Draw Result 2024 Pakistan – Check Govt Hajj Scheme Results
The draw for the government Hajj Scheme 2024 in Pakistan was carried...
Every person, irrespective of age, is required to possess a valid identification document. To address this, the Pakistani government has introduced the B-Form, commonly referred to as the Child Registration Certificate. This document enables children to access essential services such as school admission, health records, and other critical matters.
The Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also known as the B-form, is the official record for individuals under the age of 18 in the government database. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the state institution entrusted with the issuance of this identification document.
Recognizing its importance, authorities have implemented various measures to facilitate the issuance of the B-Form, enabling all families to register their children in government records.
To provide information, NADRA issues a B-Form from the individual’s place of origin, and obtaining it involves submitting proof of childbirth documentation from the respective union council.
The standard fee for a B-Form is Rs50, and NADRA also provides executive services for those seeking additional Options.
|Normal Fee
|Executive Fee
|Rs 50
|Rs500
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.