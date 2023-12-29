Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NADRA B-Form Registration Certificate Fee Update January 2024

NADRA B-Form Registration Certificate Fee Update January 2024

Articles
Advertisement
NADRA B-Form Registration Certificate Fee Update January 2024

NADRA B-Form Registration Certificate Fee Update January 2024

Advertisement
  • Everyone in Pakistan needs an ID, including children.
  • The Child Registration Certificate (CRC) is an official ID for kids under 18.
  • You need a CRC for school, healthcare, and other important things.
Advertisement

Every person, irrespective of age, is required to possess a valid identification document. To address this, the Pakistani government has introduced the B-Form, commonly referred to as the Child Registration Certificate. This document enables children to access essential services such as school admission, health records, and other critical matters.

The Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also known as the B-form, is the official record for individuals under the age of 18 in the government database. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the state institution entrusted with the issuance of this identification document.

Recognizing its importance, authorities have implemented various measures to facilitate the issuance of the B-Form, enabling all families to register their children in government records.

To provide information, NADRA issues a B-Form from the individual’s place of origin, and obtaining it involves submitting proof of childbirth documentation from the respective union council.

NADRA B-Form Fee 2024

The standard fee for a B-Form is Rs50, and NADRA also provides executive services for those seeking additional Options.

Normal FeeExecutive Fee
Rs 50Rs500
Advertisement

B-Form Requirements

  • Valid ID card of the parents
  • Proof of Birth:
  • Nikkah Naama (Wedding Proof)
Advertisement

Also Read

Hajj Draw Result 2024 Pakistan – Check Govt Hajj Scheme Results
Hajj Draw Result 2024 Pakistan – Check Govt Hajj Scheme Results

The draw for the government Hajj Scheme 2024 in Pakistan was carried...

B-Form Procedure

  • First, you need to visit NADRA office and get a token for B-Form
  • Applicant needs to undergo photograph procedure
  • Operator will get fingerprints and signature of the applicant
    • Advertisement
  • You need to submit required data and will get printed form
  • Get printed version of your application form.
  • Submit form to concerned NRC and collect after waiting time
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story