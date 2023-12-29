NADRA B-Form Registration Certificate Fee Update January 2024

Everyone in Pakistan needs an ID, including children.

The Child Registration Certificate (CRC) is an official ID for kids under 18.

You need a CRC for school, healthcare, and other important things.

Every person, irrespective of age, is required to possess a valid identification document. To address this, the Pakistani government has introduced the B-Form, commonly referred to as the Child Registration Certificate. This document enables children to access essential services such as school admission, health records, and other critical matters.

The Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also known as the B-form, is the official record for individuals under the age of 18 in the government database. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the state institution entrusted with the issuance of this identification document.

Recognizing its importance, authorities have implemented various measures to facilitate the issuance of the B-Form, enabling all families to register their children in government records.

To provide information, NADRA issues a B-Form from the individual’s place of origin, and obtaining it involves submitting proof of childbirth documentation from the respective union council.

NADRA B-Form Fee 2024

The standard fee for a B-Form is Rs50, and NADRA also provides executive services for those seeking additional Options.

Normal Fee Executive Fee Rs 50 Rs500

B-Form Requirements

Valid ID card of the parents

Proof of Birth:

Nikkah Naama (Wedding Proof)

B-Form Procedure

First, you need to visit NADRA office and get a token for B-Form

Applicant needs to undergo photograph procedure

Operator will get fingerprints and signature of the applicant

You need to submit required data and will get printed form

Get printed version of your application form.

Submit form to concerned NRC and collect after waiting time