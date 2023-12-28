Nadra ID card cancellation certificate fee – December 2023 updates

A Nadra Cancellation Certificate is a crucial document issued to formally register the termination of an individual’s identity card following their demise. This process helps prevent misuse of the deceased person’s original ID card. Here’s a simplified guide to obtaining this certificate.

How to Obtain a Nadra Cancellation Certificate

To apply for a cancellation certificate, a blood relative with a valid NIC or NICOP must visit any Nadra Registration Center (NRC). Alongside a valid NIC or NICOP, they need to provide the death certificate issued by the union council and the graveyard certificate of the deceased family member.

Nadra ID Card Cancellation Certificate Fee

As of December 2023, Nadra charges a nominal fee of Rs50 for the issuance of the cancellation certificate. This ensures that the process remains accessible while maintaining the integrity of official records surrounding the termination of identity cards due to unfortunate circumstances like death.

