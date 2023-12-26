Advertisement
Nadra smart ID card renewal fee – December 2023

Pakistan is introducing an innovative Smart National Identity Card (NIC) for its citizens, featuring a fusion of cutting-edge technology and meticulously defined regulations to ensure its credibility and legitimacy.

This new NIC boasts a unique 13-digit identification number that holds nationwide recognition and has become an essential prerequisite for various official documents, including licenses, National Tax Number (NTN) registration, bank accounts, passports, and cellular connections.

Applying for a New Smart ID Card

Every Pakistani citizen aged 18 and above is eligible to obtain this smart NIC. To initiate the application process, individuals can opt for two convenient methods.

They can visit a NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or take advantage of the user-friendly Pak Identity website. While the latter allows applicants to request the Smart National Identity Card online, it’s essential to note that it does not facilitate fresh or new CNIC applications.

Normal Smart ID Card Renewal Fee

As of December 2023, the regular renewal fee for a smart computerized national identity card is Rs 750. For urgent services, the fee is Rs 1,500, and for executive services, it is Rs 2,500.

