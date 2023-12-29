NADRA will offer special services for women every Friday

Hajj Draw Result 2024 Pakistan – Check Govt Hajj Scheme Results
NADRA has declared that it will offer special services to women every Friday.
The announcement was made through the authority’s official communication channel, stating that every Friday, staff members will extend special assistance to women applying for a National Identity Card.
The authority conveyed in its post on X was, “Our committed and diligent staff is prepared to support you throughout the entire process of obtaining identity documents.”
Moreover, it recommended CNIC applicants visit their nearest NADRA Registration Center on Fridays to receive priority services and complete their registration.
In an effort to offer special services to women, the driving license branch at Clifton, Karachi, had previously established a dedicated counter.
