Nawaz to lead Pakistan’s uplift journey for 4th time: Shehbaz

LAHORE: President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shehbaz Sharif, has expressed confidence that Nawaz Sharif, upon assuming the role of Prime Minister for the fourth time, will rekindle the path of development and prosperity.

Speaking at the PML-N Parliamentary Board’s meeting in Lahore on Wednesday, he highlighted the renewed enthusiasm among party workers following Nawaz Sharif’s return.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that, in response to India’s nuclear explosions, Nawaz Sharif played a crucial role in ensuring the impregnability of the country’s defense.