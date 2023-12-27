Nawaz to lead Pakistan’s uplift journey for 4th time: Shehbaz

Nawaz to lead Pakistan’s uplift journey for 4th time: Shehbaz

Articles
Advertisement
Nawaz to lead Pakistan’s uplift journey for 4th time: Shehbaz

Nawaz to lead Pakistan’s uplift journey for 4th time: Shehbaz

Advertisement

LAHORE: President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shehbaz Sharif, has expressed confidence that Nawaz Sharif, upon assuming the role of Prime Minister for the fourth time, will rekindle the path of development and prosperity.

Speaking at the PML-N Parliamentary Board’s meeting in Lahore on Wednesday, he highlighted the renewed enthusiasm among party workers following Nawaz Sharif’s return.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that, in response to India’s nuclear explosions, Nawaz Sharif played a crucial role in ensuring the impregnability of the country’s defense.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story