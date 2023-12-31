Nomination appeals start today for 2024 elections

The process of appeals against the nomination papers has started today, Bol News reported

The news sources reveal that appeals against approval or rejection of nomination papers will be available today.

The process of submitting appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers will continue until Wednesday.

Added to that, decisions will be made by January 10, 2024, and the final list of candidates will be displayed on January 11.

However, candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until January 12. In addition to this, the news further added that election symbols will be allotted on January 13.

Advertisement

It should be remembered that the Election Commission has announced the date of February 8, 2024, for the general elections in Pakistan, the schedule of which has also been released, while the time for receipt of nomination papers has also expired, so the Election Commission has decided to reschedule the elections. The scrutiny of nomination papers has started in this phase.

Also Read Nomination paper scrutiny deadline today, extended for reserved seats Today is the last day for scrutiny of nomination papers for general...

Earlier, Saturday was the last day for scrutiny of nomination papers for general elections.

In this regard, 26,626 nomination papers were submitted for national and provincial assemblies from across the country.

The date of scrutiny of nomination papers for reserved seats has been extended until January 13, while the final list of candidates for reserved seats will be displayed on January 23.

Advertisement