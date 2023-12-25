Non-filers may encounter discontinuation of utilities,freezing of bank accounts

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a warning to non-filers, indicating potential fines, service discontinuation, and bank account suspension. In severe cases, non-filers may also face travel restrictions on airports and motorways.

To avoid these repercussions, the FBR is urging non-filers to promptly visit the nearest tax office for registration.

Media reports suggest that FBR has initiated a nationwide survey of business and commercial units to identify non-filers.

Pakistan struggles with a narrow tax base, encompassing only around 5.2 million people in a population exceeding 240 million. Widespread tax evasion and a low tax-to-GDP ratio pose significant challenges for the country.

In response, the FBR has launched a nationwide campaign to expand the tax base, targeting all eligible individuals and those with taxable income to register with the tax system and file returns.

The FBR has already compiled data on hundreds of thousands of financial transactions involving individuals still outside the tax net. The FBR aims to add 1.5 million new taxpayers to the existing list through these efforts.