Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa latest weather update

Advertisement
Peshawar, a city rich in history and culture, is also blessed with diverse weather patterns that add to its charm. let’s delve into the current weather conditions and take a sneak peek into the forecast for the coming days.
Current Weather Snapshot:
- Temperature: The current temperature stands at a mild 17°C, with a RealFeel® of 21°, offering a pleasant ambiance.
- Air Quality: Unfortunately, the air quality is marked as “Poor” with an AQI of 96. This indicates a high level of pollution, urging residents to take precautions, especially those in sensitive groups.
Advertisement
Details on Air Quality:
- Pollutants: The current pollutants suggest a significant presence of dust and dander in the air.
- Health Advisory: Individuals experiencing symptoms like difficulty breathing or throat irritation are advised to limit outdoor activities.
Advertisement
Wind and Outdoor Activities:
- Wind: A gentle breeze from the NNE at 1 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 2 km/h, adds a subtle touch to the weather.
- Outdoor Activities: While fishing and lawn mowing are considered good, it’s advisable to take precautions due to the high presence of outdoor pests.
Today’s Weather Forecast:
Advertisement
- Daytime: Expect a high of 23°C with a RealFeel® of 24°. The day will be sunny but not as warm as usual.
- Nighttime: The temperature is set to drop to 8°C with a RealFeel® of 8°, offering a clear and cool night.
Tomorrow’s Outlook:
- Temperature: Tomorrow’s forecast predicts a delightful day with a high of 23°C and a RealFeel® matching the temperature.
- Weather: Anticipate another sunny day, perfect for outdoor activities and exploration.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.