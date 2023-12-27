Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa latest weather update

Peshawar, a city rich in history and culture, is also blessed with diverse weather patterns that add to its charm. let’s delve into the current weather conditions and take a sneak peek into the forecast for the coming days.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Temperature: The current temperature stands at a mild 17°C, with a RealFeel® of 21°, offering a pleasant ambiance.

Air Quality: Unfortunately, the air quality is marked as "Poor" with an AQI of 96. This indicates a high level of pollution, urging residents to take precautions, especially those in sensitive groups.

Details on Air Quality:

Pollutants: The current pollutants suggest a significant presence of dust and dander in the air.

Health Advisory: Individuals experiencing symptoms like difficulty breathing or throat irritation are advised to limit outdoor activities.

Wind and Outdoor Activities:

Wind: A gentle breeze from the NNE at 1 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 2 km/h, adds a subtle touch to the weather.

Outdoor Activities: While fishing and lawn mowing are considered good, it's advisable to take precautions due to the high presence of outdoor pests.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Daytime: Expect a high of 23°C with a RealFeel® of 24°. The day will be sunny but not as warm as usual.

Nighttime: The temperature is set to drop to 8°C with a RealFeel® of 8°, offering a clear and cool night.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

Temperature: Tomorrow's forecast predicts a delightful day with a high of 23°C and a RealFeel® matching the temperature.

Tomorrow’s forecast predicts a delightful day with a high of 23°C and a RealFeel® matching the temperature. Weather: Anticipate another sunny day, perfect for outdoor activities and exploration.