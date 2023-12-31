Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa latest weather update

Peshawar, a city steeped in history and culture, experiences a diverse range of weather conditions throughout the year. From the scorching heat of summer to the cool breezes of winter, each season brings its own charm and challenges to this vibrant city in Pakistan.

Current Conditions:

The temperature in Peshawar stands at a pleasant 18°C, with a RealFeel® of 21°C. However, the air quality is marked as “Poor,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 89, indicating that sensitive groups should limit their time outdoors due to increased pollution levels.

Air Quality Details:

The current air quality is affected by various pollutants, including high levels of dust and dander, which can contribute to sinus pressure and other respiratory issues. Despite the poor air quality, engaging in indoor activities like running or spending time indoors is considered ideal.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

The weather forecast for the remainder of the day promises a high of 21°C, with a RealFeel® of 22°C. Peshawar is bathed in sunshine, creating a pleasant atmosphere. As the day transitions into night, the temperature is expected to drop to 6°C, with a clear sky providing a perfect backdrop for stargazing.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Peshawar anticipates a day with a high of 21°C and a low of 5°C. The RealFeel® temperature is expected to mirror the actual temperature, making it a sunny and pleasant day for residents and visitors alike.