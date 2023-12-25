Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa weather update today

Peshawar, a city steeped in rich history and vibrant culture, is currently experiencing a weather shift that demands attention. As the clock strikes the temperature hovers at a moderate 21°C, with a RealFeel® of 22°C. The city is basking in the sunlight, offering a picturesque day.

However, beneath the sunlit facade lies a concern—air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 65, categorizing it as “Poor.” For those sensitive to environmental changes, caution is advised. The current air quality poses potential health risks, particularly for individuals with respiratory issues.

The wind, blowing from the northeast at 7 km/h, brings a slight breeze. Although sunny, the RealFeel Shade™ temperature drops to 19°C, providing a cooler ambiance.

Current Air Quality Details:

Pollutants: The city is grappling with high levels of dust and dander, leading to sinus pressure.

The city is grappling with high levels of dust and dander, leading to sinus pressure. Recommended Activities: While outdoor activities like running are labeled as “Good,” caution is advised during lawn mowing due to elevated outdoor pests.

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/25):

High: 23°C, RealFeel® 24°C

23°C, RealFeel® 24°C Conditions: Beautiful with plenty of sun

Tonight’s Forecast (12/25):

Low: 8°C, RealFeel® 8°C

8°C, RealFeel® 8°C Conditions: Clear

Tomorrow’s Forecast (12/26):

High/Low: 22°C/8°C, RealFeel® 23°C

22°C/8°C, RealFeel® 23°C Conditions: Sunshine and pleasant

In light of the current air quality, it is advisable for residents to limit outdoor activities, especially those in sensitive groups. As Peshawar continues to enjoy its beautiful weather, residents are encouraged to stay informed about air quality updates and take necessary precautions for a healthy and enjoyable day.