Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa weather update today

Peshawar, a city steeped in history and culture, experiences a diverse range of weather throughout the year. From scorching summers to chilly winters, the city’s climate adds a dynamic layer to its vibrant tapestry. Let’s delve into the current weather conditions and explore what makes Peshawar’s climate unique.

Current Weather Snapshot:

The temperature in Peshawar stands at a comfortable 21°C, with a RealFeel® of 23°. The air quality, unfortunately, is rated as poor, urging residents, especially those in sensitive groups, to limit outdoor activities. The wind is blowing gently from the south at 7 km/h, providing a slight relief. The day promises a partly sunny atmosphere, creating a blend of warmth and coolness.

Air Quality Concerns:

The air quality index (AQI) is marked at 60, indicating poor air quality. This level is particularly challenging for individuals with respiratory issues. Common pollutants such as dust, dander, and indoor pests are currently at high levels, causing sinus pressure and other discomforts. It is advisable to stay indoors if experiencing symptoms like difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Looking ahead, Peshawar residents can expect a maximum temperature of 24°C with a RealFeel® of 24°. The day will be sunny but not as warm, offering a pleasant mix of sunshine and cooler breezes. As the night approaches, temperatures are expected to drop to 8°C with clear skies, providing a crisp and refreshing atmosphere.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

On December 29, Peshawar anticipates mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature range of 21°C to 8°C. The RealFeel® temperature is expected to be 21°, creating a mild and comfortable day. Residents should prepare for varying weather throughout the week, embracing the changing patterns that characterize Peshawar’s climate.