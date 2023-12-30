Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa weather update today

Peshawar, a city steeped in history and culture, is not only known for its rich heritage but also for its diverse weather patterns. As we delve into the current weather conditions in Peshawar, it’s essential to understand how the elements shape the daily lives of its residents.

Current Temperature and RealFeel®:

The temperature in Peshawar stands at a mild 13°C, with a RealFeel® of 17°. While the numbers may suggest a relatively cool day, it’s crucial to note that the RealFeel Shade™ temperature is slightly higher at 14°, giving us a more accurate representation of how the weather might be perceived.

Air Quality:

One of the significant factors influencing daily life in Peshawar is the air quality, which, unfortunately, is currently categorized as “Unhealthy” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 108. This indicates that health effects may be immediately felt by sensitive groups, and even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. The advice is to limit outdoor activity, especially for those with respiratory conditions.

Current Pollutants and Health Effects:

The pollutants contributing to the compromised air quality include high levels of dust and dander, causing sinus pressure and potentially affecting outdoor activities such as running and lawn mowing. Additionally, indoor pests are prevalent, further emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean and well-ventilated living space.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

Looking ahead, the forecast for the day indicates a maximum temperature of 21°C, with a RealFeel® of 22°. While it’s not as warm as some might prefer, the day is expected to be partly sunny, offering a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. As we move into the night, temperatures are predicted to drop to 6°C, with a RealFeel® of 7°, under mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

For those planning ahead, tomorrow promises a pleasant day with a high of 21°C and a low of 6°C. The RealFeel® temperature is expected to match the actual temperature, making it a sunny and enjoyable day for outdoor activities.