Petition against rearrest of Shah Mahmood Qureshi filed to ECP

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) condemning the alleged “unlawful abduction” of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was re-arrested shortly after being granted bail.

Qureshi had been taken into custody by Rawalpindi police from Adiala jail earlier in the day in connection with violent protests on May 9, just a day after being detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO) following the approval of his bail in the cipher case last week.

In response to her father’s arrest, Qureshi’s daughter urged the electoral body to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities, ensuring Qureshi’s safety and release. Qureshi, a candidate in the upcoming elections from multiple constituencies, had been granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The petition referenced Justice Athar Minallah’s remark stating that the petitioners’ release on bail during the election period would ensure “genuine elections.”

The petition highlighted the withdrawal of the 3-MPO detention order on the same day it was issued and questioned the grounds for Qureshi’s unlawful detention at Adiala Jail. It mentioned a previous detention under the 3-MPO order, which was later quashed by the Lahore High Court.

Advertisement

Qureshi’s daughter called on the election commission and the chief election commissioner to take action against the “unlawful detention,” considering it a hindrance to the largest political party’s fair participation, as per the Supreme Court’s order.

President Arif Alvi also expressed concern over Qureshi’s arrest, urging authorities to address the “indecent treatment” of the former foreign minister.

ہمیں ایسی ریاست نہیں بننا چاہیے جہاں انسانی حقوق اور وقار کو بلاخوف پامال کیا جائے۔ کاغذات چھیننا، مظاہرین کے خلاف بےرحمانہ کارروائی اور اب دو حکومتوں کے سابق وزیر خارجہ کے ساتھ غیر مہذبانہ سلوک پر حکام کو ضرور توجہ کرنی چاہیے۔

رجعت پسند دلائل کہ "ایسے واقعات پہلے بھی رونما… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) December 27, 2023

Advertisement

He emphasized the need for change in Pakistan and called attention to the alleged violations of human rights and dignity.

Qureshi was implicated in cases related to the May 9 riots following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Sources indicated that he was arrested in a GHQ attack case and would appear in an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Rawalpindi police arrested Qureshi after the deputy commissioner revoked the 3-MPO detention order issued a day earlier.