PML-N wraps up candidate interviews for 2024 elections

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has successfully crossed another democratic and electoral milestone.

According to the details, the series of interviews of the PML-N Parliamentary Board, which started on December 2, 2023, has been completed today, during which 2300 candidates from across the country were interviewed.

The parliamentary board, under the chairmanship of party leader Nawaz Sharif and President Shahbaz Sharif, conducted this democratic exercise involving long sittings. The process lasted for about 184 hours, during which all the candidates, male and female, were heard with great satisfaction and their recommendations and suggestions were considered.

The PML-N is the only party in the country to have gone through such a large, extensive, and comprehensive consultation process. The Parliamentary Board will soon formally announce its final decisions.

It should be remembered that the Election Commission has announced the date of February 8, 2024, for the general elections in Pakistan, the schedule of which has also been released, while the time for receipt of nomination papers has also expired, so the Election Commission has decided to reschedule the elections. The scrutiny of nomination papers has started in this phase.

Earlier, an important meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the Muslim League-N under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Nawaz Sharif is going on.

In the meeting, final interviews are being conducted for the party tickets of the National and Provincial Assembly candidates from Lahore and Islamabad.

The Parliamentary Board of PML-N has called 273 candidates for party tickets in Lahore and Islamabad National and Provincial Assembly for interviews.

