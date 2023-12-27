Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Punjab considers extending school winter vacations

Punjab considers extending school winter vacations

Articles
Advertisement
Punjab considers extending school winter vacations

Punjab considers extending school winter vacations

Advertisement

As the cold weather intensifies in Punjab, the School Education Department is contemplating an additional week’s extension to the winter holidays, according to local media.

Winter vacations began on December 18 and are scheduled to last until the beginning of the new year. Recent reports suggest that the provincial government may alter the schools’ reopening schedule due to the harsh weather conditions.

As of now, the Punjab government has not reached a decision. If the cold spell persists, authorities may need to reconsider the school reopening timeline.

Concerned parents have also advocated for an extra week of winter vacations, emphasizing that some private schools in the province have already adjusted their schedules. Parents are urging an extension until January 7.

In response to these requests, the Education Department has clarified that a decision on extending the holidays will be made after consultations with the government.

Advertisement

Also Read

Winter vacations will commence in Sindh schools from Dec 22
Winter vacations will commence in Sindh schools from Dec 22

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday disclosed the winter vacation schedule for...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story