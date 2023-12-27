Punjab considers extending school winter vacations

As the cold weather intensifies in Punjab, the School Education Department is contemplating an additional week’s extension to the winter holidays, according to local media.

Winter vacations began on December 18 and are scheduled to last until the beginning of the new year. Recent reports suggest that the provincial government may alter the schools’ reopening schedule due to the harsh weather conditions.

As of now, the Punjab government has not reached a decision. If the cold spell persists, authorities may need to reconsider the school reopening timeline.

Concerned parents have also advocated for an extra week of winter vacations, emphasizing that some private schools in the province have already adjusted their schedules. Parents are urging an extension until January 7.

In response to these requests, the Education Department has clarified that a decision on extending the holidays will be made after consultations with the government.

Advertisement

Also Read Winter vacations will commence in Sindh schools from Dec 22 KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday disclosed the winter vacation schedule for...