The Punjab interim government has extended winter vacations in schools due to the persistent smog issue in Lahore and several other cities.

Although the winter holidays are set to conclude in five days, unverified reports on social media suggest a potential delay in school reopenings, citing chilly weather and high air pollution levels.

Despite widespread rumors, the government has not officially communicated any extension of the winter break. Parents are advised to rely on information from the School Education Department, and as of current information, schools are expected to resume in January 2024.

Despite government efforts, including the groundbreaking experiment of artificial rain, Lahore continues to grapple with alarming levels of air pollution, solidifying its position as one of the most polluted cities globally.

