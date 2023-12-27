Advertisement
Punjab introduces mandatory annual driving license fee

The interim government in Punjab has decided to revise driving license fees for the upcoming year, bringing about significant changes. One notable adjustment is the shift from a five-year fee to an annual payment system.

Effective January 1, 2024, the learner driving license fee will see a substantial increase from Rs. 60 per five years to Rs. 500 per year, marking a Rs. 440 raise.

Motorcycle and motorcycle rickshaw operators will now pay Rs. 500 annually instead of the previous Rs. 550 every five years. For motorcar-jeep licenses, the five-year fee has surged to Rs. 1,800 per year, up from the earlier Rs. 950 for five years.

The fee for heavy transport has experienced a significant hike from Rs. 400 every five years to Rs. 2,000 per year. Notably, the Rs. 20 five-year license fee for disabled individuals has been eliminated.

Public service vehicle license fees have transitioned from Rs. 450 to Rs. 1,500 per year, while the fees for other categories have been adjusted from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000. Importantly, these revisions mark the first changes in license fees in over two decades.

