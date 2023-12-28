Punjab plans to impose driving license fees on annual basis

Lahore – The interim government in Punjab has implemented significant changes to the driving license system, shifting from a five-year payment cycle to an annual fee structure. The revised fee structure, effective from January 2024, involves a notable increase in charges.

According to the new regulations, the learner driving license fee has risen by Rs440, going from Rs60 to Rs500 per year. Motorcycle riders and rickshaw drivers are now obligated to pay Rs500 annually for their licenses, departing from the previous practice of payments every five years.

Furthermore, the five-year license fee for cars and jeeps has been adjusted upwards, reaching Rs1,800 per year compared to the previous Rs950. There is also an annual fee hike for heavy transport vehicles, moving from Rs400 to Rs2,000, and adjustments have been made for disabled individuals.

Public service vehicles, which were previously charged Rs450 every five years, now incur an annual fee of Rs1,500. Additionally, for license categories not explicitly mentioned, the fee has increased from Rs100 to Rs1,000 per year.

This unforeseen increase in fees has imposed an additional burden on the population, marking the first revision in the past two decades.