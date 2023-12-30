Punjab schools extending winter vacation by one week

The School Education Department in Lahore is considering extending the winter vacation by an additional week due to the intensifying cold weather.

Parents have requested this extension, citing the harsh conditions exacerbated by dense morning fog, and anticipate January becoming even colder.

While many private schools have already granted over a week of vacation and are planning to resume classes on January 8, parents are urging the government to extend holidays for government schools until January 7.

The final decision on extending holidays will be made after consulting with the government, according to the Education Department.

This move aims to prioritize the well-being of students and ensure their safety during the severe winter weather.

