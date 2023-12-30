Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Punjab schools extending winter vacation by one week

Punjab schools extending winter vacation by one week

Articles
Advertisement
Punjab schools extending winter vacation by one week

Punjab schools extending winter vacation by one week

Advertisement

The School Education Department in Lahore is considering extending the winter vacation by an additional week due to the intensifying cold weather.

Parents have requested this extension, citing the harsh conditions exacerbated by dense morning fog, and anticipate January becoming even colder.

While many private schools have already granted over a week of vacation and are planning to resume classes on January 8, parents are urging the government to extend holidays for government schools until January 7.

The final decision on extending holidays will be made after consulting with the government, according to the Education Department.

This move aims to prioritize the well-being of students and ensure their safety during the severe winter weather.

Advertisement

Also Read

Balochistan schools declare 76-day winter holiday period
Balochistan schools declare 76-day winter holiday period

The government of Balochistan has declared winter holidays for educational institutions in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story