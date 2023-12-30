Punjab schools winter vacations begin January 1st?

The caretaker Punjab government has declared winter vacations for non-formal schools in the region, spanning from January 1 to January 10.

A notice from the Department of Literacy and Non-Formal Education emphasizes the directive for all non-formal institutes to adhere to this schedule.

This decision aligns with ongoing efforts to address air quality concerns in Punjab, where recent rankings on the air quality index prompted measures like artificial rain.

While these initiatives temporarily improved air quality, the effects were not enduring. Medical experts advise the public to wear masks when outdoors, especially in smoggy conditions.

It’s noteworthy that winter vacations for government and private schools in Punjab began on December 18, with a scheduled reopening on January 2.

