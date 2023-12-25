Ready to play in election field: Khursheed Shah

Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Shah has said that we are close to the election; now we will play in whatever field there is.

While talking to the media at the commissioner’s office, Khursheed Shah added that what we wanted to record was recorded by our leadership regarding the level playing field; now we want the elections to be held on time.

On the question of the future alliance with PTI, the former Federal Minister said that this decision is taken by the entire party; time and circumstances will decide what should be done.

He said that we say that the election will be held and the security problem will be solved. The army should be present in the elections to prevent rigging and control the law and order situation. People have confidence in the army; there will be no rigging in the elections due to the presence of the army.

The PPP leader further stated that we will give you a surprise in the general elections. The current environment in Pakistan is not in favor of any party; our leadership is working for Pakistan, and our candidate for prime minister is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.