Revolution in Sindh to spread nationwide: Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has said that the revolution started in Sindh will spread throughout the country.

Addressing the annual function of the Bakhtawar Cadet College for Women, the PPP Chairman said that the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was for women. These students are fulfilling the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutoo, and today you have to take the country forward.

The former Foreign Minister (FM) added that the country is currently facing a historic economic crisis, and the people are facing many problems at the moment. As much as bread, cloth, and a house are needed today, they were not there before. Old politicians are the past of the country; you are the future. Work hard and contribute to the country’s development because we have to fight historic unemployment and poverty.

The ex-FM further said that PPP can solve the suffering and problems of the people; 70 percent of our population is youth; we have to fulfill the basic needs of the youth; and we will bring youth cards for the youth and also give labor cards directly to the farmer; provide direct subsidies to farmers; and provide financial support to youths for one year. Earlier, they used to live on a salary of Rs 35,000, but in today’s economic situation, they have to earn double.

He said that we will bring revolutionary changes in agriculture and infrastructure; we will bring changes in the development maps; the electricity bill is high but there is no electricity; we will supply 300 megawatts of electricity through solar energy. He further said that climate change is a great threat to the country; on the one hand, there is an economic crisis, and on the other, climate change is a problem. It is being said that after some time the snow will disappear and the people will be thirsty. Apart from this, due to climate change, the snow will melt from the mountains and there will be floods. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP will help the backward classes; pensions, social security, and medical treatment are the rights of all the workers. To fight inflation, we have to promise the people that they will increase their salaries within 5 years. If the farmers are prosperous, then the people will be. And the economy will be prosperous.

Our country is going through difficult situations, and I would like to share a plan to solve the country’s problems. In these circumstances, the PPP has come up with a people-friendly manifesto. This manifesto is people-friendly, labor-friendly, and farmer-friendly.