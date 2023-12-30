Advertisement
Security forces kill five terrorists in North Waziristan operation

Articles
Security forces killed five terrorists during an operation in North Waziristan on Saturday, Bol News reported.

The public relations wing of the Pakistan Army Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that security forces conducted an operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan on information about the presence of terrorists.

The ISPR further added that five terrorists, including terrorist commander Rahzaib alias Khuray, were killed after a fierce exchange of fire during the intelligence operation.

The slain terrorists were involved in several acts of terrorism against security forces, including extortion and the targeted killing of innocent civilians.

Moreover, arms and ammunition have also been recovered during the operation.

Locals appreciated the operation, while a sanitization operation was also carried out to find and eliminate any other terrorists who might be found in the area.

The ISPR has made it clear that the security forces are committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has pledged to eradicate all type mafias in the country with the support of the nation.

Addressing the National Farmers Convention in Islamabad, he reiterated the commitment to steer the country out of crises through agricultural reforms.

Army Chief emphasized that there have been rumours and negative things circulating about Pakistan. However, it is important to recognize that the establishment of both the Riyasat-e-Tayyaba and the State of Pakistan, both are rooted in Kalma, is not a mere coincidence.

