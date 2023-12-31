Three terrorists killed while infiltrating Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed by the security forces on Sunday who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, in the general area Batwar of Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said that their movement was picked up by the security forces in the general area Batwar and in the ensuing exchange of fire all three terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting terrorists’ firing attempt on the border post in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District, KP.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Abdul Rauf (age: 31 years, resident of: District Rahim Yar Khan).

It added that on the night of December 30 and 31, terrorists from inside Afghanistan, opened fire on a Pakistani Border Post in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District, KP. The Army troops responded in a befitting manner causing considerable losses to the terrorists.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.