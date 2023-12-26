Weather Update For Punjab

Punjab is currently experiencing dense fog with reduced visibility in major cities and along highways, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and surrounding areas.

Travelers are advised to plan their journeys after checking updates from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) or the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) through their official websites or social media channels.

The weather is expected to remain cold and dry in most districts of the Punjab province, with very cold conditions anticipated in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas.

As per information from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Lahore, the highest temperature recorded in Punjab was 29.4°C in Kotaddu, while the lowest temperature reached -1.0°C in Murree in the past 24 hours.

In Kashmir, the maximum temperature recorded was 25.6°C in Kotli, and the lowest temperature was -2.4°C in Rawalakot during the same period. The weather is expected to remain unchanged on Wednesday.