2nd meeting of Pakistan, KSA & Turkey defence collaboration held at GHQ

The 2nd meeting of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Turkey Trilateral Defence Collaboration was held at GHQ, here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI: The 2nd meeting of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Turkey Trilateral Defence Collaboration was held at GHQ, here on Tuesday.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss prospective collaboration in defence equipment technologies including research & development.

The three sides reaffirmed the importance of combining the intellectual, technical, financial and human resource of the three friendly nations towards the achievement of shared objectives and attainment of self-sufficiency in the defence domain.

Acknowledging the historical brotherly relations, the three sides reiterated the strategic intent to increase the scope of trilateral cooperation and the need to enhance the pace of collaboration in pursuit of common goals.

Three sides agreed to convene next meeting on Trilateral Defence Industrial Collaboration during World Defence Show at Riyadh, KSA during February 2024.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia eaffirmed their desire to enhance defence cooperation in all domains to achieve self-sufficiency in the field of defence production.

This came at the third meeting of Pakistan-KSA Defence Collaboration at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The forum reiterated the need to explore further avenues for defence cooperation and enhancing the pace of collaboration.

The meeting underscored the significance of historical relations between the two brotherly states.

The participants discussed issues of bilateral interest and evolving security environment.

The two sides deliberated upon rapid advancements in military technologies and the need for defence industrial cooperation between the two states towards the fulfillment of shared objectives.