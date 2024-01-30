30 new buses to be launched in Karachi

KARACHI: Today marks a significant stride in improving transportation services for the people of Sindh, as 30 new buses under the Peoples Bus Service are set to commence operations.

The inauguration ceremony will be led by Sindh Chief Minister Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar near Mazar-e-Quaid, signifying a commitment to enhancing public transportation facilities.

The new buses, strategically placed in front of Mazar-e-Quaid, will be officially inaugurated by Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqir.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab expressed his enthusiasm on social media, announcing the addition of 30 hybrid diesel buses to the existing fleet of Peoples Bus Service in Karachi. Furthermore, he revealed plans for 50 electric buses to become operational in the city, aligning with the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh government’s ongoing efforts to enhance public transportation.

The mayor anticipates the realization of another significant decision by the PPP Sindh Government tomorrow, reflecting a commitment to modernize and expand the public transport infrastructure in Karachi.

